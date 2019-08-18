Police: Teen shot, killed in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Muskegon Saturday night.

Friends identified the victim as Zamarian Cooper.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in a parking lot along Smith Street near E. Laketon Avenue.

The Muskegon Police Department says the teen was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting and no arrests had been made Sunday.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.