Police: Stolen car found in Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An ice fisherman spotted a sunken car in Muskegon Lake Monday, police say.

The Muskegon Police Department said the fisherman saw the car on a camera while on the ice near Heritage Landing.

When police and firefighters searched the water, they found the car about 13 feet under. They say the car is empty and there is no reason to believe anyone was injured.

They’ll try to pull it out of the water when the weather improves.

The car was stolen in 2020. Police are still working to catch who did it. Anyone with information can call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.4763.