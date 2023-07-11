NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are seeking a man who they say witnessed a serious crash Sunday in Norton Shores.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle, occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Wellesley Drive, between Quainton Road and Randall Road, according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

Based on reports, police believe a witness left the scene before providing a statement.

The witness was described as a tall, thin white man riding a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, police said. The man was between 40 and 50 years old, and he had blonde hair and a beard, according to police.

Anyone with information about the witness or the crash is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.