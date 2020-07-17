Police seek suspect in Muskegon Co. cash advance store robbery

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery at a cash advance store near Muskegon Heights.
The Fruitport Township Police Department said the robbery happened on June 23 at The Cash Store on E Sherman Boulevard near US-31.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, around 5-foot-9 with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jean shorts, a surgical mask and blue sneakers with a white band around the sole.
He left the scene in a getaway car last seen heading westbound on E Broadway Avenue. The car appears to be a silver 2000 to 2004 Ford Taurus with damage to the lower portion of the front passenger side door and the license plate appeared to be covered.
Anyone with information is asked to call FTPD at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.