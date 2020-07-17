Police seek suspect in Muskegon Co. cash advance store robbery

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A collage of surveillance photos showing a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery in Fruitport Township on June 23, 2020.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery at a cash advance store near Muskegon Heights.

The Fruitport Township Police Department said the robbery happened on June 23 at The Cash Store on E Sherman Boulevard near US-31.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, around 5-foot-9 with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, jean shorts, a surgical mask and blue sneakers with a white band around the sole.

He left the scene in a getaway car last seen heading westbound on E Broadway Avenue. The car appears to be a silver 2000 to 2004 Ford Taurus with damage to the lower portion of the front passenger side door and the license plate appeared to be covered.

A surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery in Fruitport Township June 23, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call FTPD at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.72.CRIME.

