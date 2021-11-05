Police search for missing woman in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking the public for help to find a 20-year-old missing in the Muskegon area.

Hannah Ruiter was last seen Wednesday in the Muskegon area, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

She is described as standing 5’4″ tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call MSP at 616.866.4411 or 911.

