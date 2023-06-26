NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police will continue a search of Mona Lake Monday as they look for a person who made threats of suicide.

The Norton Shores Police Department said the 27-year-old man texted friends and family that he intended to jump off a bridge. His car was found early Sunday near the Henry Street Bridge over Mona Lake.

Police spent all day looking for the man, including calling in dive teams, but did not find him Sunday. They expected to be back in the water Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information or who might have useful surveillance video from the area of the bridge Saturday night or early Sunday to call them at 231.733.2691 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The man’s name was not released.