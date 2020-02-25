Police release name of man killed in Muskegon Co. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a crash in Muskegon Township Sunday.

Tuesday, Michigan State Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Andrew Tyler of Grant.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday on River Road near Betty Lane in Muskegon Township.

State police said a 2006 Jeep Commander was heading eastbound on River Road when it went off the road at the curve, west of Betty Lane. The car then struck a utility pole, rolled and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP said alcohol was believed to be a factor.