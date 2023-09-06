MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A victim was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at 2:35 p.m. on Baker Street between Hackley and Barney avenues, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. First responders gave him medical aid then took him to the hospital where he later died. Police said the victim, Demarcus Franklin, was a male but did not provide an age.

Police do not have any suspects in custody but are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.3751.