MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed when he was hit by a car near Muskegon Thursday morning.

The Muskegon Township Police Department said around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Laketon Avenue and Walker Road.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department. His name has not been released.

Investigators said the driver had just left work and was heading home, while the pedestrian may have been on a skateboard and heading to work nearby.

The crash remains under investigation.