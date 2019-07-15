Police: Pair found dead in Muskegon

Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are investigating after two people were found dead Saturday.

It happened at a home on W. Sherman Boulevard near Lincoln Street.

Longtime couple Charles Cooper, who was in his 70s, and Linda Martin, who was in her late 60s, were stabbed and killed, family members told 24 Hour News 8.

Muskegon police say a person of interest is in custody. Muskegon County Jail records show a woman who was arrested Sunday is being held on a homicide charge.

Police say there is no threat to the public. They plan to release more information soon.

