Police: Missing Muskegon Heights toddler found safe

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 12:07 AM EDT

UPDATE: Michigan State Police say the 23-month-old girl has been found safe.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public's help to find a toddler from Muskegon Heights who they think is in danger.

Eva Am'marie Brewster is described as a 23-month-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 35 pounds.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday along Woodcliffe Drive south of Summit Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says Eva's maternal grandmother Roberta Brewster was the last person to see the child. She told investigators she gave Eva to an unknown person.

Anyone with information about where Eva may be is asked to call 911 or Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.

