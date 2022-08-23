MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say Muskegon Heights officers were shot at on Tuesday. No one was hurt.

Around 5:10 p.m., police received reports of shots fired and a suspicious vehicle, the Muskegon Heights Police Department says. Officers saw the car in the area of E. Lincoln Street near Hoyt Street and got into a pursuit with the suspects.

At one point, someone shot at the officers, police say. No one was hit.

It’s unclear how the pursuit ended and it’s not yet known if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.