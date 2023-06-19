FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man who shot two of his daughters and his mother-in-law before shooting and killing himself was going through a divorce.

Fruitport Township Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson said the 54-year-old man shot his two daughters — ages 7 and 10 — and his 61-year-old mother-in-law before shooting and killing himself in a Fruitport Township home Sunday morning. The 10-year-old girl died at the scene.

When police arrived at the home after 11 a.m., they found the 7-year-old girl and the 61-year-old woman “bleeding profusely.” They were last reported in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

The scene of a deadly shooting at a Fruitport Township home. (June 18, 2023)

Poulson said Monday that the man was going through divorce proceedings with his children’s mother. She was not home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The family operates a nail salon in the area, police said. At least two other adults employed by the business were living in the basement of the home on Odawa Trail in the area of Sheridan Drive and Mt. Garfield Road. Neither were hurt. One of the workers, a woman, heard a pop when the shooting happened Sunday morning and ran outside to safety, police said.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not been released, pending autopsy results. Fruitport Community Schools confirmed in a Monday letter to the community that the 10-year-old attended Edgewood Elementary.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased in this horrific tragedy,” Superintendent Jason Kennedy wrote in part. “As our community grieves the loss of life, please know that our District is here to support those in need.”

Fruitport Community Schools’ Edgewood Elementary. (June 19, 2023)

The letter said the school had activated its Emotional Support Team and was working with the intermediate school district and Health West to provide support. Those seeking aid can call the District’s Central Office at 231.865.3154 to reach a crisis member.

Poulson, who previously worked for Michigan State Police for decades, started leading Fruitport police in April 2022.

“When you’re in a police profession for long enough, a lot of police officers will tell you that nothing surprises you out there,” he said Monday. “But it still doesn’t mean that it’s not shocking, shocking to your system. When you talk to other people about those things, you see the shock on their faces, and then that’s when it really sinks in for you.”

Poulson said he received several phone calls from his former MSP colleagues about what happened Sunday.

“Love your family,” he said. “Take care of them and appreciate each other. Cause you never know what can happen.”