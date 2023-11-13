MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a truck in Muskegon Sunday night.

The Muskegon Police Department said the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. Apple Avenue and Roberts Street.

The motorcyclist killed in the crash was a 38-year-old Muskegon man, according to the police department.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.