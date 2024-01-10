MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a shooting in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department said around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, it received a report of a shooting on Margaret Street between Marquette and Wesley avenues.

The victim, a 30-year-old Muskegon man, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. His name has not been released.

The police department said investigators do not believe it was random and there is no threat to the public.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.