MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after a shooting at a Muskegon Heights bar.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called for a report of someone shot at the Hideout Bar on E. Broadway Avenue near the intersection of Baker Street.

The victim, identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis, died on the way to the hospital, according to the police department.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.