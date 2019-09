Muskegon police respond to a shooting along Sanford Street. (Sept. 15, 2019)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was injured in a shooting in Muskegon Sunday afternoon.

It happened off Sanford Street near the Muskegon High School football field.

The Muskegon Police Department says a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.

No arrests had been made Sunday night, nor did police provide a suspect description.

Police have also not released any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.