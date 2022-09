MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Hideout Bar, located at 100 East Broadway Avenue near Peck Street, the Muskegon Heights Police Department said in a release.

The man is in stable condition, police say.

Police are investigating.

Anyone would information should call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.