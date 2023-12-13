MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Muskegon Wednesday morning, police say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hoyt Street, in an alley off Grand Avenue between some houses, according to Muskegon Police Department Capt. Tim Bahorski.

The man was shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital “in serious condition,” according to Bahorski. His name was not released Wednesday.

Police could not confirm what led up to the shooting, nor could they provide any suspect information.

The scene near the intersection of Hoyt Street and Grand Avenue on Dec. 13, 2023.

Investigators said they don’t believe there is any threat to the nearby Muskegon High School.