Police: Man fatally shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHT, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights Monday, authorities say.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on 6th Street and Hackley Avenue.

Muskegon Height Police Chief Joseph Thomas says police were responding to reports of gunshots being fired when a man was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts on the victim, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is unclear if the gunshots reported were related to the victim being shot.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police are investigating the situation.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.