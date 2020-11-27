Police: Man dies after shooting in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 25-year-old Muskegon man is dead after a shooting.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired just before midnight Thursday on E. Holbroock Avenue near Jiroch Street.

Police say Cameron Cooper was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

No arrests have been made regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.