NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for what police say was a business scam where he pretended to be a tree trimming service.

Gary Lee Johnson, 50, was arrested on Thursday and charged with false pretenses, third offense and being a four-time habitual offender. Police say several Norton Shores residents lost money “on services promised,” connected with Johnson with JJ Tree Service,

He was booked in the Muskegon County Jail, according to jail records.

Police advise anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of fraud involving JJ Tree Service or Johnson to contact their local police department to report it.

They warned homeowners to only use reputable tree services and “do your homework” before giving money to people who come to the door offering services that may be “too good to be true.”

Johnson is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 26.