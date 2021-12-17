Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting at Norton Shores bar

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help finding a man believed to be connected to a Thursday morning fatal shooting at a Norton Shores bar.

Police are looking for Kyle Dekker Robbins, 40, from the Muskegon area. He is wanted in connection to the death of 27-year-old Andre Garner.

He is described as white, male, six feet tall and weighing 180 pounds.

The Muskegon County Prosecutors office has charged Robbins with open murder. The Norton Shores Police Department said Robbins is considered armed and dangerous.

The Norton Shores Police Department said just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to Mibar on W. Sherman Boulevard near the intersection of Lincoln Street on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said that a fistfight started near the bar and ended when the suspect, believed to be Robbins, pulled out a handgun and shot Garner several times.

Officers and medical responders attempted CPR but were unsuccessful. Police said Garner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about Robbins’ whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer 231.722.7463, the Norton Shores Police Department 231.733.2691 or 911.