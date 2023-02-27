FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruitport Police officers are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Chance Romanelli was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. leaving his home near E. Broadway Avenue, the Fruitport Police Department said.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The police department said he does wear glasses. It’s unclear if he was wearing them when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.