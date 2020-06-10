Police look for suspect in Muskegon Heights hit-and-run

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Muskegon Heights are looking for a suspect in a hit-in-run car crash that killed a woman.

The crash happened June 4 on Hackley Avenue and Getty Street.

Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Yvette Hurt.

Authorities have identified the driver who left the scene as Anthony Bernard Spann.

Muskegon Heights Police Deputy Chief Maurice Sain says the victim was driving her Nissan westbound on Hackley Avenue and turned south on Getty Street. That’s when a black Dodge pickup truck going north on Getty Street hit her, he said.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Spann, charging him with one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death. They also are charging him with driving with a suspended license.

Police are urging Spann to turn himself in to authorities.

Anyone with information on Spann’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.