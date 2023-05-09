BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are looking for a fugitive from Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County wanted on drug charges.

Billy Joe Miel, 43, did not appear in court for a sentencing on charges of delivery, manufacture and possession of methamphetamine, according to detectives from the West Michigan Enforcement Team’s Muskegon office. Police are asking the public for help finding Miel.

Detectives say he stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is currently bald and has multiple tattoos, including one behind his left ear. WMET provided a photo of Miel.

An undated photo of Billy Joe Miel, courtesy of West Michigan Enforcement Team Muskegon office.

Anyone with information on where Miel may be is asked to contact Silent Observer at 231.722.7463 or online.