PD: Whitehall man killed in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Whitehall man, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Nevada Street near Windsor Avenue in Muskegon.

Muskegon police say they found 37-year-old Kalob Long of Whitehall in the street with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was taken to Hackley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say a 33-year-old Muskegon man who’s a suspect in the shooting is in the Muskegon County Jail. Investigators are reaching out to the prosecutor’s office to request charges against him.

Investigators say Long knew the suspect. However, it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in regards to the case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.