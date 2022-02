Police on scene of a homicide investigation in the area of Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street in Muskegon Heights on Feb. 8, 2022.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police on Tuesday were investigating a homicide in Muskegon Heights.

It happened in the area of at Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street. A 30-year-old man died, Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Maurice Sain told News 8.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the homicide have not yet been released, and it is not yet known if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.