MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a police presence in Muskegon’s McLaughlin neighborhood where a News 8 crew saw a body lying in the street.

Police were called there around 10:50 a.m. on Jiroch Street south of Irwin Avenue, dispatchers confirmed. Officers had Jiroch blocked off with crime scene tape.

Dispatchers would not immediately provide any information about the nature of the call.

The News 8 crew at the scene saw Muskegon city police and Michigan State Police.