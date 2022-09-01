Muskegon police at the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Amity Avenue near Fork Street on Sept. 1, 2022.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Muskegon Thursday evening, authorities say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Amity Avenue near Fork Street, Muskegon County Dispatch Told News 8. Dispatch confirmed to News 8 that two people, including a 14-year-old, were shot.

Their conditions are not known.

There are multiple suspects in custody, dispatch said.

A neighbor told News 8 the shooting happened after a fight.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.