Police investigate Muskegon Heights homicide

Muskegon County

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, police say.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Peck Street and East Summit Avenue.

The victim was a 40-year-old man, police say. His name has not been released yet.

Authorities say the incident leading up to the shooting was a domestic situation.

No arrests have been made, but police say they have strong leads on the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231.733.8900.

