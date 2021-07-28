Police investigate homicide after car lands in swamp during US-31 shooting

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Muskegon Township are investigating a shooting on US-31 that killed a man Wednesday morning.

The Muskegon Township Police Department said they responded just before noon to northbound US-31 near the Muskegon river flats for a crash.

While on scene, they found that a car had left the roadway and was in a swamp. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, had been shot.

The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard several gunshots as a gray Jeep pulled alongside the victim’s car.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

The incident is impacting traffic Wednesday evening as authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Muskegon Township police at 231.777.1666, 911 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.