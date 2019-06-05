18-year-old shot, killed in Muskegon Heights Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A June 5, 2019 photo shows police consoling relatives of a person killed in a shooting in Muskegon Heights. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Detectives investigate a deadly shooting on 6th Street in Muskegon Heights. (June 5, 2019) [ + - ] Video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A recent high school graduate was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 6th Street near W. Manahan Avenue in a gravel parking lot between an auto repair shop and a storage facility.

Derick Wade Peterson, 18, was found shot dead in the driver's seat of a car. The back window was shattered.

Officers consoled relatives who gathered at the scene.

"My baby's gone, my baby's gone," the victim's mother wept. "No, Lord, no. No, Lord, no."

It's not yet known why Peterson was at the parking lot or why he was shot. Muskegon Heights police said another vehicle was involved and that there were multiple witnesses, but did not release a possible motive.

Peterson would have turned 19 next month. Friends say he had a job and spent his free time playing basketball.