The scene of a deadly shooting at a Fruitport Township home. (June 18, 2023)

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a suspect in the Fruitport Twp. Father’s Day shooting that left two dead, according to Fruitport Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson.

Police identified 54-year-old Hai Tran as the suspect.

On Sunday morning, police said Tran shot his two daughters, ages 7 and 10, and his 61-year-old mother-in-law before shooting and killing himself. The 10-year-old died at the scene.

Police said he was going through divorce proceedings.