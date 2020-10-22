Police identify body found in Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was pulled out of Muskegon Lake as 71-year-old James Bortel of Muskegon.

Muskegon police were called just before 2 p.m. Monday on reports of a body in the water.

Bortel was found unresponsive in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Bortel’s death. The preliminary investigation points to drowning as the cause of death, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.