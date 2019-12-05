Police ID man shot and killed in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights as Gary Dangelo Phillips II.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Monday on 6th Street and Hackley Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas previously told News 8 officers were responding to reports of shots being fired when Phillips was found in a car with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

It is unclear if the gunshots reported were related to Phillips being shot.