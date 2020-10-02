Police: Girl, 11, sexually exploited by teens she met on social media

Clockwise from upper left: mug shots of Jermaine Champan, Robert Mallard, Dwight McKinney and Quontravius Moffett.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A horrific sexual assault case out of Oceana and Muskegon counties underscores the danger social media can pose to children.

Oceana County’s prosecutor told News 8 that five young men, all from Muskegon, sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl from April 2020 through July 2020.

Prosecutor Joe Bizon said the girl met one of the men through social media on her cellphone, and her information was then shared with the others.

Bizon said the men snuck into the girl’s Oceana County home and, in at least one instance, took her to Muskegon where she was sexually exploited. Police believe the men supplied the victim with marijuana and/or alcohol.

Investigators say the girl reported the men threatened her with physical violence if she told anyone what was happening.

The suspects, ages 17 to 24, are facing charges in Oceana and Muskegon counties.

In Oceana County, Robert Iree Mallard, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and Dwight Bernard McKinney, 17, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charge carries a potential life sentence, if convicted.

In Muskegon County, Jermaine Chapman, 24, faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Also in Muskegon County, Quontravius Moffett, 19, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison.

A fifth suspect is being held at the Muskegon County Jail but has not been officially charged.

The Michigan State Police department is the primary agency investigating the assaults, though multiple departments have assisted.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.