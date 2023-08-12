MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saturday morning fire at the Boy’s & Girl’s Club in Muskegon was “likely intentionally set,” police said.

Around 7 a.m., crews with the Musekgon Fire Department were sent to the Boy’s & Girl’s Club facility located at 900 W. Western Ave. after receiving reports about smoke in the building.

When crews arrived, they found smoke throughout the building, which is being renovated. While investigating, crews found several fires, which were quickly extinguished.

The Muskegon Fire Marshals said the fires were likely intentionally set as the locations of the fires were not related to each other.

The fires are being investigated by the Musekgon Police Department and the Muskegon Fire Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

The fires remain under investigation.