MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a criminal sexual conduct case that involves a school faculty member and a student.

Police were told about possible inappropriate sexual behavior with a Muskegon Heights public Schools Academy faculty member and a student on Wednesday, the Muskegon Heights Police Department said in a Thursday release.

After beginning their investigation, a male suspect has been taken into custody, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about other possible victims should contact Muskegon Heights detectives at 231.733.8900.