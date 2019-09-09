Police chase ends in crash in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
muskegon short chase crash scene

Muskegon police investigate after a short chase and crash. (Sept. 9, 2019)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights’ police chief confirms a slow-speed pursuit ended in a crash at a major intersection.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday at South Getty Street and East Sherman Boulevard, just west of US-31.

It’s unclear what sparked the police chase and if anyone was arrested. Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed his force is handling the case.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew heading to the scene and are working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 