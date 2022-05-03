FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a kid started a fire that destroyed a liquor store southeast of Muskegon.

The fire broke out at El Royal Party Liquor Lotto on Airline Highway near E. Hile Road in Fruitport Township in the early hours of April 17. Six fire departments sent crews to the scene. No one was injured but the building was a total loss.

The Fruitport Township Fire Department announced Tuesday that its investigation revealed the fire was started by a 10-year-old boy who had been staying at a nearby hotel.

Police did not say how the fire was started.

Police said they were sending their case on to the county prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.