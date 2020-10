MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders pulled a body from Muskegon Lake Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 2 p.m. off of W. Western Avenue near Hartshorn Marina. It’s unknown how long the remains had been there.

Muskegon police declined to say whether the body was that of a man or woman, nor did they immediately release the person’s name.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.