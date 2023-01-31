NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) —A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police search found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.

The Norton Shores Police Department got a tip from a director at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter that many animals were living at a house on Sheffield Street near West Columbia Avenue in Norton Shores. The director said the homeowner was the owner of Colber Canine shelter.

Police found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions at a woman's Norton Shores home. They were taken to an animal shelter to be evaluated. (Jan. 31, 2023)

The complaint alleged the “excessive number of dogs” were living in poor health and “dreadful” living conditions, according to Norton Shores police. The complaint included photos and said that the home was a health hazard to animals in the community.

Police got a search warrant and and investigated the home on Jan. 30. Pound Buddies, Harbor Humane Society and Glen Park Animal hospital helped detectives.

A total of 78 dogs were seized from the home and taken to Pound Buddies to be evaluated and temporarily placed.

Lisa Cober was arrested and booked into the Muskegon County Jail. She has been charged with animal neglect, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office. The Norton Shores Building Division inspected the property and said it was not fit to live in.