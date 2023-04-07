MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they took four suspects into custody after a shooting in Muskegon Friday.

It happened at a home on E. Isabella Avenue near Ransom Street, east of Peck Street, in the city’s McLaughlin neighborhood. Muskegon police and Michigan State Police had Isabella blocked off while they investigated.

The Muskegon Police Department said on Facebook that at least one person was shot, but did not provide any information about that person’s identity or condition.

It said after the four people were taken into custody, it wasn’t looking for any more suspects.

Police didn’t immediately release the details about the shooting but News 8 could see at least 15 evidence markers in street. Neighbors said they heard a number of shots and some said they took cover in their own homes.