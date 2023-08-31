The scene of a deadly shooting in Muskegon Monday. (Aug. 28, 2023)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men were arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Muskegon earlier this week.

The Muskegon Police Department said two Muskegon Heights men, ages 17 and 21, are in custody on charges related to the shooting death of 24-year-old Destiny Villas. Their names have not been released.

Around midnight Monday, officers with the Muskegon Police Department were sent to the area of Catherine Avenue near Maple Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 24-year-old Muskegon woman with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The police department said she died at the scene. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, but officers do not believe this was random.

Loved ones of Villas told News 8 that she was a mother and pregnant.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Catherine Avenue is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.