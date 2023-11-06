MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was shot twice in the chest in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. on 6th Street near W. Oakwood Avenue, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain confirmed. He said first responders arrived to find the victim conscious and breathing at the scene.

The 18-year-old victim, who police did not name, was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The scene of a shooting in Muskegon Heights. (Nov. 6, 2023) The scene of a shooting in Muskegon Heights. (Nov. 6, 2023)

Officers say they are searching for suspects but did not provide any details. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.