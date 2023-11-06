MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old was shot twice in the chest in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. on 6th Street near W. Oakwood Avenue, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain confirmed. He said first responders arrived to find the victim conscious and breathing at the scene.
The 18-year-old victim, who police did not name, was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Officers say they are searching for suspects but did not provide any details. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.