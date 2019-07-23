Police: 1 man in hospital with gunshot wound

Muskegon County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Muskegon Heights Police generic_315969

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says one man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of 7th Street, off Rotterdam Avenue

Thomas says authorities picked up a man with a gunshot wound.

As of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, police were still trying to figure out what happened, according to Thomas.

Thomas says the man had some “mental challenges.”

The man was still in the hospital as of late Tuesday morning.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links