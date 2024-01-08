MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Road crews and drivers are getting ready for the snow to arrive.

In Muskegon County, the road commission has plenty of salt ready to go. The mild winter has meant only a small amount has been needed so far.

Before the first flake flies, workers at the Muskegon County Road Commission are preparing. Maintenance Superintendent Andrew Nichols said the team is ready for the winter conditions heading their way.

“The mechanics are going through all the trucks doing last checks,” Nichols said. “You always have to prepare for the worst, and we’ve had a mild winter thus far but as you can see the next couple weeks it looks like it’s gonna be winter.”

They’re preparing a sand and salt mix, which could be especially helpful later this week.

“We have the loader in here mixing our 50/50 so they’re pulling sand and salt, mixing them together in preps for the storm. In county, we always use the 50/50. On state trunk line we use salt and then we switch to the 50/50 when we start getting the colder temps, which we’re gonna see that towards the end of the week,” Nichols said.

The road commission will have plow drivers working around the clock once the snow moves in. Nichols says about 45 trucks will be on the road at the same time.

“We have upwards of 50 to 55 plow trucks available. We have about 45 to 50 employees,” he explained.

Pretreating the roads is not ideal for the conditions expected with this storm.

“The anti-icing is really beneficial when you’re getting frost conditions or just a really small snow pattern. All of our trucks are equipped with the liquid that actually activates the material as it’s hitting the road,” Nichols said.

The staff at Meekhof Tire is busy making sure more drivers have better grip with snow tires.

“Today we’ve already seen a decent amount of them. Tomorrow when the snow actually comes. I imagine they’ll all be here,” store manager Morgan White said.

The store sells and installs new tires and will also store the tires until they’re needed. The lack of snowfall has meant many customers have waited to get their snow set put on.

“One so far today that was very honest about the fact that they were waiting,” said White with a laugh. “They saw on the news that the snow was coming and they came in today to be ahead of it.”

The road commission is reminding people to give their trucks plenty of space on the road.