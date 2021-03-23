Plans to extend parking at Pere Marquette Park move forward

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — City commissioners in Muskegon are moving forward with plans to expand parking at Pere Marquette Park.

Commissioners got feedback from the community Tuesday. Safety concerns were raised about adding a third row of diagonal parking on Beech Street.

Commissioners voted Tuesday night to amend that part of the project to remove that third row.

The community was also concerned with the removal of some trees in the parking area. Commissioners said the trees weren’t in good health and could be replanted at a 4-1 ratio.

They also said safety is the top priority.

“I can completely support this if we talk about the safety of the people who live in the community. I’d like to see us take away angled parking on Beech,” Commissioner Michael Ramsey said. “I’m going to vote for the safety or our residents before I vote to save trees.”

The project still requires county approval and permits are needed.

If the plan is approved, work could begin in early summer.