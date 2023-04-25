A plane lost its nose gear during a “hard landing” in Muskegon Tuesday. (Robert Gagnon/Norton Shores Fire Department)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-engine plane lost its nose gear during what was described as a “hard landing” Tuesday afternoon at the Muskegon County Airport.

Norton Shores Fire Chief Robert Gagnon said the single-engine aircraft “bounced” during landing. The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt.

“The pilot hit the front hard and the front wheel nose broke off,” Gagnon said. “He was able to get out of the plane on his own.”

The runway was temporarily closed while the Grumman Cheetah aircraft was removed, Gagnon said.

There was no fuel spillage during the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m., he said.